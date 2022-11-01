Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Elections

Make Sure to Get Your Mail-In Ballot In on Time

Election Day is just a week away

By Thea DiGiammerino

I VOTED STICKER2
NBC Connecticut

Planning to vote by mail? Massachusetts election officials are reminding voters to get those mail-in ballots in by end of the day today so they arrive by Election Day.

The United States Postal Service recommends voters allow for seven-day delivery by mail. If you do not get it mailed on time, you can use a ballot drop box. Mail-in ballots can also be brought to early voting during voting hours or local election offices. They cannot be returned to polling places on Election Day, but voters can bring their mail-in ballot to their polling place in person to exchange for a ballot.

Under a new state law, ballots mailed from within the U.S. and postmarked by Election Day can be counted if they reach the local election office by 5 p.m. on Nov. 12. Those that arrive after Election Day will be counted during public tabulation sessions in each city or town.

Track your mail-in ballot

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Voters can track ballot status at www.VoteInMA.com.

Find your polling place or sample ballot

To find your polling place and to see a sample version of your ballot, visit the secretary of state website here.

More on midterm elections

midterm elections Oct 28

What Happens If a Ballot Is Damaged Or Improperly Marked?

Decision 2022 Oct 26

One-Stop Shop: NBC10 Boston's Midterm Election Guide

Get updates on what's happening in New England to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

ElectionspoliticsvotingEarly Votingmassachusetts politics
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us