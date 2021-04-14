‘Makers of Maine': Highlighting the Most Creative Small Businesses the State Has to Offer

Have you ever wondered about your favorite small business – how it came to be or how it gets everything done?

Kristan Vermeluen is peeling back the curtain in her new podcast “Makers of Maine” to introduce us to some creative business owners in the northern New England state.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

She said the idea came to her last summer in the heat of the pandemic when her own publicist business took a hit.

“I'm the type of person that needs to continue to be innovative, continue to give back in ways. And I thought, why not support my clientele and sharing their stories through a platform that doesn't really exist here in Maine, and not really nationwide. So that's when the Makers of Maine began,“ Vermeluen explains.

And she says she loves highlighting the creativity of the residents of Maine, a state known for more than rocky shorelines and buttery lobsters.

She stresses Maine’s economy is made up almost entirely, 99%, of small businesses.

“What I find interesting about Maine”, she says, “is that the people here, the people are makers, makers of all sorts, whether they be woodworkers, metal workers, photographers, artists. There's a wide range of crackpots in this lovely state,” she says affectionately.

What business would you like Kristan to highlight? Send your ideas to MakersofMe.com.