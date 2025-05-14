Making too much money for public assistance, not enough to make ends meet

The sunny apartment in Boston's Roslindale neighborhood that Liza Montalban moved into earlier this year has not only become home, but a launching pad for her new life.

"I was in an abusive relationship, so I was going through some financial abuse," Montalban said. "I was struggling because I was depending on this person. I just wanted to become self-sufficient and independent again and I wanted to feel safe. And I knew that I needed to figure it out financially for myself and my son to make a safe exit."

She connected with the nonprofit Women’s Money Matters for help.

“The program helped me with those topics on saving and building your credit again, and from there I was able to leave," Montalban said.

She said she took the first job she could find in retail.

"No matter what I was doing, the money just wasn't enough," she said. "We were homeless at a point. And I realized, 'I need help, I can't do it by myself.' And as prideful as I am, I reached out, and I started getting assistance."

Eventually, she was able to find another job that paid more.

"As soon as I got a job, those benefits started getting cut," Montalban said. "And unfortunately, the way the system works, a lot of the times they count your gross income and not your net pay. So what I was making on paper was a lot more than what I was bringing home. So I really was relying on those benefits, and when those benefits started getting decreased or completely cut, I found myself in another difficult situation again, even though I was working.”

This experience is known as the benefits cliff effect. Eligibility for public benefits like food, healthcare, housing and childcare assistance are based on income. The cliff effect happens when families’ income increases enough that they lose eligibility for these benefits, but can't yet afford these needs on their own.

In Massachusetts, over 700,000 individuals live at or below the poverty line and face benefits cliff issues, according to Women’s Money Matters. Their research shows housing assistance can drop off once a recipient makes $20 an hour; food assistance can drop off once a recipient makes $22 an hour.

"You just feel stuck and kind of hopeless," Montalban said. "A lot of times people just say, 'Just get a job,' or, you know, you go to school if you get a degree or you have any kind of experience you think that the job is enough and it's really not, and in this time it's like one income just isn't enough for most families. I was tired, I was working a lot of hours, but the money just didn't look like I was working that much. So I was sacrificing time for myself, with my son, and it wasn't enough."

Montalban was invited to participate in a pilot program called Bridge to Prosperity that aims to bridge the gap between benefits and wages, with monthly cash payments that make up for the value of lost benefits, ranging from $300 to $700, over two or three years, depending on the group.

"This program has been life-changing for me," she said. "It doesn't sound like much, but it immediately supplemented the food stamps. We lost all of it."

Participants are also paired with financial and career coaches to help them navigate the transition from public benefits assistance as they climb the economic ladder.

"We look at what are her goals from a professional perspective as well as financial perspective and we work together on a plan that allows her to take steps and action hopefully to meet her goals,” said Raffaella Molteni, Montalban’s coach.

Montalban was able to get a car through Second Chance Cars, which allowed her to accept a new job further from home that is more aligned with her career goals. With Molenti’s help, she also created a budget to help minimize variable expenses and build emergency savings.

"The program not only gives her the financial support that she needs to transition during this time, but it gives her a lot of motivation, confidence as well, and she is able to look at a different future," Molteni said. "Many times, it is very hard to look at how to get out of a situation if you don't have this type of support."

"I think the first thing is to remember that you can overcome anything. You can come back from absolutely anything. If I can, anybody can. There is support, there is resources, you just have to be open to asking for help and accepting the help. There's no shame in that," Montalban said. "I think a lot of times we hold ourselves back. We want to believe that we have to do it by ourselves, but we're never alone. I found purpose in my journey, in my struggle. I am stronger, more confident now, and I feel like I can overcome anything. And now I want to be able to help other women overcome their struggles too."

One hundred low-income working families who are receiving public assistance and live in Greater Boston, Springfield, and Worcester will be chosen to participate in the program. After successfully completing the pilot, participants will be eligible for a $10,000 bonus to put them on track for longer-term financial health.

Research from the pilot will be used to study the impact of direct payments as transitional support and whether it could reduce costs to the state as residents reduce their need for public benefits. The program uses $1 million in funds from the American Rescue Plan Act and a $500,000 philanthropic grant from JPMorganChase.