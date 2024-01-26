Malden abandon dog case has police seeking public's help

The case of an abandoned dog in Malden, Massachusetts, has police asking for the public's help in assisting in the investigation and her recovery.

A 2-year-old Mastiff was found tied to a pole in Trafton Park last month, the Animal Rescue League of Boston, who's now helping Malden police in the case, said Friday.

The dog, now named Big Momma, was spotted by a good Samaritan who took the "scared, cold and hungry" dog to Malden police, authorities said. She had a 13-pound tumor on her underbelly.

The tumor, police said, was removed and the dog was put in the care of Bill Bowdridge — the owner of Big Daddy Doggie Daycare in Malden — to start her recovery.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Removing the tumor and spaying the dog cost about $5,000, authorities said, and while Bowdridge raised most of the money, that's just half of the cost.

Anyone interested in contributing for the remaining balance of Big Momma's care can call Blue Pearl at 617-284-9777. As for the case, anyone with information should call the Animal Rescue League of Boston's Law Enforcement Department at 617- 426-9170, ex. 110 or the Malden Police Department at 781-397-7171.