Malden

Malden considers ban on tobacco products for anyone born after 2003

Other towns and cities in the Commonwealth—like Brookline—already have generational bans on tobacco sales.

By Darren Botelho

NBC10 Boston

The public will get to weigh in on a possible ban on sales of tobacco and e-cigarette products to anyone who was born after 2003 in Malden at a board of health meeting on Wednesday night.

According to the public hearing agenda, any businesses that defy the ban could be fined and suspended.

“I would support it at this point, but I do think we need to make sure there’s not other access to cigarettes that’s being provided,” city council member Stephen Winslow said.

Some businesses are not sold on the idea of the ban, saying sales will go up in smoke if they are not allowed to sell tobacco or e-cigarette products.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

“I heard that exact same thing as we worked to first create, you know, non-smoking sections in restaurants and then ultimately ban smoking and then, you know, restaurants have survived,” Winslow said.

Other towns and cities in the Commonwealth—like Brookline—already have generational bans on tobacco sales.

On Wednesday, in response to the Brookline ban, Jon Hurst, president of the Retailers Association of Massachusetts said on X:

“Boards of health taking away consumer choice small biz sales. Out of control & beyond their established roles. Their budgets should drop as small biz close doors cutting local tax collections.”

The public hearing starts at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday at city council chambers But, the board of health would not actually adopt the proposed ordinance until their next meeting.

More Malden news

boston restaurant talk Apr 15

Floramo's Restaurant in Malden has closed; plans to open in new location

animal rescue Jan 29

Dog with large tumor abandoned in Malden park has medical bill paid off

This article tagged under:

Malden
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us