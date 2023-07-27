Local

Malden

Malden crash leaves person dead, closes road to traffic

A person has died after a crash Thursday on Broadway in Malden, Massachusetts

Police say a person is dead after a crash Thursday in Malden, Massachusetts.

The crash happened on Broadway between Eastern Avenue and the Waite Street extension, police said.

The street was closed to vehicles and pedestrians in the area Thursday afternoon.

Footage from the scene showed what appeared to be a moped under an SUV.

No further information was immediately available.

