Malden crash leaves person dead, closes road to traffic

Police say a person is dead after a crash Thursday in Malden, Massachusetts.

The crash happened on Broadway between Eastern Avenue and the Waite Street extension, police said.

The street was closed to vehicles and pedestrians in the area Thursday afternoon.

Footage from the scene showed what appeared to be a moped under an SUV.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

No further information was immediately available.