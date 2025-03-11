Man charged in stabbing outside Medford courthouse

A man has been charged with stabbing another man during a fight outside a courthouse in Medford, Massachusetts, on Monday, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Kalongie Bradley, 28, was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon after the fight outside the building that houses the Malden and Cambridge district courts.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

According to State Police, troopers were first called in around noon and met with Medford police officers, who had detained five men. One of the men was suffering from a stab wound. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Three other people were detained at a nearby restaurant.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Investigators identified Bradley as the suspect after speaking with those witnesses. Police said Bradley was at the courthouse for arraignment after he'd been arrested at Encore Casino earlier Monday, accused in a different fight involving a relative of the stabbing victim.

Bradley is expected to be arraigned on the new charges in Malden District Court Tuesday.