Missing Malden Woman Reunited With Family

A missing Massachusetts woman has been found Saturday morning, police said.

Sylvinia Guirand Rosiclair, 80, went missing from her family in Malden on Dec. 4. Police announced that she had been reunited with her family a little before 7 a.m.

Police say she has dementia and only speaks Haitian Creole.

"We appreciate the assistance from members of the public, the media and the law enforcement personnel from area-wide agencies who assisted our department in reuniting her with family," Malden police said in a statement.