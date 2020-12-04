Local

Missing Malden Woman Reunited With Family

Sylvinia Guirand Rosiclair, 80, went missing from her family in Malden on Dec. 4, police said.

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker and Josh Sullivan

Malden Police

A missing Massachusetts woman has been found Saturday morning, police said.

Sylvinia Guirand Rosiclair, 80, went missing from her family in Malden on Dec. 4. Police announced that she had been reunited with her family a little before 7 a.m.

Police say she has dementia and only speaks Haitian Creole.

"We appreciate the assistance from members of the public, the media and the law enforcement personnel from area-wide agencies who assisted our department in reuniting her with family," Malden police said in a statement.

