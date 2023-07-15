Malden police looking for missing 14-year-old girl

Police in Malden, Massachusetts, have asked for the public's help finding a missing 14-year-old girl.

Malden police say NayLeiah Spencer Cradock was last seen leaving her home around 12:30 p.m. Thursday. She was wearing a white t-shirt with light blue shorts. Her hair was in a bun and she had a black backpack.

According to police, the teen has ties to Boston.

Anyone with information on her whreabouts is asked to call the Malden Police Department at 781-322-1212.