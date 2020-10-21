Local

Malden Virtual Event Hacked With ‘Vile, Racist, and Threatening Language'

Malden police have been notified, and an investigation is underway, the superintendent said.

By Josh Sullivan

SOPA Images

A virtual back to school event for students at Malden High School took a turn for the worse when hackers crashed the event Wednesday night.

A hacker entered the forum and began to spread "vile, racist, and threatening language," according to a statement from schools superintendent John Oteri.

Malden police have been notified, and an investigation is underway, Oteri said.

"We are assisting them in any way we can on this heinous act.  As soon as the investigation is concluded, and if we can identify the person responsible, we will follow up with legal action within the laws of Massachusetts," Oteri said. "We deeply apologize for this horrible and traumatizing event."

