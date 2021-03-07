18-Year-Old Severely Injured in Skiing Accident at Nashoba Valley

An 18-year-old skier has been flown to a Boston hospital after suffering severe injuries in an accident at Nashoba Valley Ski Area in Westford, Massachusetts, fire officials said.

According to the Westford Fire Department, the victim was taken by medical helicopter to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center following the incident around 1:15 p.m. Sunday.

The young man, who was wearing a helmet at the time, collided with a building off-trail near the bottom of the Nashoba Slope, which is rated with a blue square meaning "more difficult," the ski area said in a statement.

According to Nashoba Valley's statement, bystanders rendered aid immediately, and Ski Patrol was on scene a few minutes later, followed by EMS shortly after that.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Westford fire, Ski Patrol and Boston MedFlight did respond to the ski area, located at 79 Powers Road, where the victim was trapped under a building, fire officials said. The teen was extricated and is severely injured, according to the Westford Fire Department.

This is the shed like structure at the base of Nashoba Valley that this skier crashed into according to eyewitnesses/ became trapped underneath. Westfield Fire says he has serious injuries. @NBC10Boston @NECN pic.twitter.com/2wZR9WtX7o — Kathryn Sotnik NBC10 Boston (@KatNBCBoston) March 7, 2021

UPDATE: It was an 18 year old male that was seriously hurt in this ski accident- off trail -at the bottom of a blue marked slope. Nashoba Valley says he was wearing a helmet at the time. He became trapped under this shed like structure. @NBC10Boston @NECN pic.twitter.com/pmWCHkVpUn — Kathryn Sotnik NBC10 Boston (@KatNBCBoston) March 7, 2021

The ski area called it a "serious" incident and said they wanted the public to hear it from them, though they urged people to refrain from speculating about the victim's condition.

"Out of concern for the young man and his family, we ask that you refrain from speculating, and that you keep him, his family, and the Nashoba Staff and first responders who attended to him in your prayers," the ski area's statement continued.

There was no update on the teen's condition as of 5:45 p.m. Sunday.

The incident is being investigated by local and state police, as well as Nashoba Valley Ski Area personnel.