Man, 19, Charged With Murder in Everett Shooting Death

A Massachusetts man has been arraigned on a murder charge in connection with the fatal shooting of a 20-year-old last week in Everett.

Michael Stanton, 19, of Chelsea, was ordered held without bail during his court appearance Wednesday in Malden District Court, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Everett Chief of Police Steven Mazzie announced in a joint statement.

Prosecutors allege Stanton shot and killed 20-year-old Craig McDonald Jr., of Randolph, just before 8 p.m. last Friday in the area of Revere and Second streets.

Everett police responded to a 911 call on Oct. 22 at approximately 7:57 p.m. for a report of shots fired in the area. Minutes later, Everett police learned McDonald Jr. had been taken to the CHA Everett Hospital Emergency Department suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He died shortly after.

On the night of the shooting, the district attorney's office alleges that the victim was seated in a parked car with two friends when a man reportedly approached the driver’s side window and fired a gun at McDonald, striking him.

Through numerous witness interviews, extensive review of surveillance video, and a review of phone records, investigators identified Stanton as the shooter. He was arrested Tuesday night at the Everett Police Department without incident.

Stanton is due back in court on Nov. 10. Attorney information for Stanton was not immediately available.

An investigation is ongoing.