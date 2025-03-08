Man, 2 dogs die in NH house fire overnight

A man and two dogs died in a house fire in Campton, New Hampshire, overnight

Just after midnight, Campton-Thornton Fire Rescue responded to a report of a fire in a single-family home on Ellsworth Hill Road in Campton. When they arrived, they encountered widespread flames. They attempted to search the home but were forced to withdraw due to deteriorating conditions and a partial structural collapse.

Firefighters from Woodstock, Lincoln, Plymouth, Bristol, Waterville Valley, Rumney, Ashland, Holderness, Meredith, Hebron, New Hampton and Center Harbor all responded to the scene, along with Campton police and the New Hampshire Department of Transportation.

While firefighters worked to knock down the flames, they also had to deal with intense wind gusts, below-freezing temperatures and a limited water supply. A passing snow squall also challenged access to the scene.

The fire was declared under control around 2 a.m.

An adult male and two dogs were found dead inside the home.

The man's body will be transported to the chief medical examiner's office for an autopsy to verify his identity and confirm the cause and manner of death. The autopsy is scheduled for Sunday.

The New Hampshire State Fire Marshal’s Office and Campton-Thornton Fire Rescue are actively investigating the origin and cause of the fire. Anyone with information that may assist the investigation is encouraged to call 603-223-4289 or email fmo@dos.nh.gov.