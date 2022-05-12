Local

Wells State Park

Man, 20, Found Dead in Parked Car at Sturbridge State Park

The man, a 20-year-old from Warren, was discovered in the car at a parking lot on Walker Pond Road about three hours later, Massachusetts state police said

By Asher Klein

A man who'd been missing for several hours was found dead in a running car parked at a Massachusetts state park in Sturbridge Thursday morning, police said.

Officers began searching Wells State Park since at least 3:30 a.m. before the man, a 20-year-old from Warren, was discovered in the car at a parking lot on Walker Pond Road about three hours later, state police said.

The man, whose name wasn't released, hadn't been heard from since Wednesday afternoon, according to state police.

The Worcester County District Attorney's Office is leading the death investigation.

