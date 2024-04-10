Man, 23, arrested in connection with Worcester triple shooting

A man was arrested in connection with a triple shooting in Worcester, Massachusetts, authorities said Wednesday.

Officers saw a vehicle on Park Avenue at about 1:30 a.m. that was registered to 23-year-old Levon Atupem, who had an active warrant that stemmed from the April 7 shooting, Worcester police said.

Almost two hours later, officers arrested Atupem after stopping his vehicle, according to police.

Atupem, of Holden, was charged with three counts of assault to murder with a firearm, accessory before the fact and accessory after the fact.

Earlier this week, 19-year-old Jordany Alejo was also arrested in connection with the Clarkson Street shooting.

Three teens, two 18-year-old women and a 17-year-old boy, were shot and taken to the hospital, police said. Their or conditions weren't released.