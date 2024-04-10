Worcester

Man, 23, arrested in connection with Worcester triple shooting

Three teens, two 18-year-old women and a 17-year-old boy, were shot and taken to the hospital, police said. Their or conditions weren't released

By Anthony Vega

NBC10 Boston

A man was arrested in connection with a triple shooting in Worcester, Massachusetts, authorities said Wednesday.

Officers saw a vehicle on Park Avenue at about 1:30 a.m. that was registered to 23-year-old Levon Atupem, who had an active warrant that stemmed from the April 7 shooting, Worcester police said.

Almost two hours later, officers arrested Atupem after stopping his vehicle, according to police.

Atupem, of Holden, was charged with three counts of assault to murder with a firearm, accessory before the fact and accessory after the fact.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Earlier this week, 19-year-old Jordany Alejo was also arrested in connection with the Clarkson Street shooting.

Three teens, two 18-year-old women and a 17-year-old boy, were shot and taken to the hospital, police said. Their or conditions weren't released.

More Worcester news

Puerto Rico Apr 5

‘Not going to give up': Fiancée of Worcester Marine swept away on Puerto Rico continues search

Worcester Mar 15

Suspect in murders of mother, 11-year-old daughter in Worcester to be brought back to Mass.

Worcester Mar 1

Device that unleashes dozens of bullets per second creating chaos and concern

This article tagged under:

WorcesterMassachusetts
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us