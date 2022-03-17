Man, 23, to Be Arraigned From Boston Hospital Bed in Stabbing Death of His Mom

A 23-year-old man is expected to be arraigned Thursday morning from his hospital bed at Boston Medical Center in connection to stabbing death of his mother earlier this week.

According to the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office, Najee Herbert allegedly fatally stabbed his mom -- 58-year-old Donna Lamb -- inside her Boston home on Tuesday.

According to Boston police, they responded to a 911 call around 8:45 a.m. Tuesday for a death investigation on Tremont Street.

Once on scene, officers found a woman who was unresponsive with stab wounds. A man was also located at the home and he was taken to a local hospital where he was placed under arrest for the woman's death.

The suspect remained at the hospital being treated and evaluated, Boston police said Tuesday.

Boston police have been investigating this case. Anyone with information is strongly urged to contact the department's homicide unit at 617-343-4470. Anonymous tips can be called into the CrimeStoppers tip line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word 'TIP' to CRIME (27463).