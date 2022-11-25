Local

Tyngsboro

Man, 26, Dies From Injuries Following Hit-and-Run on Route 3 in Tyngsboro, Family Says

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Crews on scene of a hit and run
NBC10 Boston

A pedestrian who was hit by a truck last Thursday in Tyngsboro, Massachusetts, has died from his injuries, according to his family.

The Lawrence man's family told NBC10 Boston the 26-year-old is dead following the hit-and-run crash on Route 3 northbound, just south of the New Hampshire state line on Nov. 17.

Massachusetts State Police have not provided an update.

State police said last week the man was standing outside his car after being involved in a minor crash with another vehicle when he was struck. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

State police believe the truck involved was a white box truck that may have crossed into New Hampshire after the crash. Anyone who has any information about the crash or saw the truck should call state police at 978-475-3800.

An investigation is ongoing.

This article tagged under:

TyngsboroMassachusettsRoute 3
