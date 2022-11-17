Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Tyngsboro

Man, 26, Seriously Hurt After Hit-and-Run on Route 3 in Tyngsboro, Troopers Say

The hit and run crash happened just before 5 a.m., state police said

By Matt Fortin

Crews on scene of a hit and run
NBC10 Boston

A pedestrian was seriously hurt Thursday morning in Tyngsboro after being hit by a truck, according to Massachusetts State Police.

It happened on Route 3 northbound just south of the New Hampshire state line, and the truck drove off after the crash, according to a state police spokesperson.

The pedestrian, a 26-year-old man from Lawrence, was standing outside his car after being involved in a minor crash with another vehicle, troopers said. He is now in the hospital with injuries that are being considered life-threatening.

The crash scene was cleared just after 7 a.m. and an investigation is ongoing.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

State police believe the truck involved was a white box truck that may have crossed into New Hampshire after the crash.

Anyone who has any information about the crash or saw the truck should call state police at 978-475-3800.

More Tyngsboro News

Animal cruelty Nov 11

Dozens of Animals – Some Injured – Rescued From Tyngsboro Amid Animal Cruelty Investigation

Tyngsborough Jan 21

Tyngsboro Police Tried to Stop Car Before It Struck Garbage Truck, Killing Driver: DA

This article tagged under:

TyngsboroMassachusetts State PoliceRoute 3
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us