Man, 26, Seriously Hurt After Hit-and-Run on Route 3 in Tyngsboro, Troopers Say

A pedestrian was seriously hurt Thursday morning in Tyngsboro after being hit by a truck, according to Massachusetts State Police.

It happened on Route 3 northbound just south of the New Hampshire state line, and the truck drove off after the crash, according to a state police spokesperson.

The pedestrian, a 26-year-old man from Lawrence, was standing outside his car after being involved in a minor crash with another vehicle, troopers said. He is now in the hospital with injuries that are being considered life-threatening.

The crash scene was cleared just after 7 a.m. and an investigation is ongoing.

State police believe the truck involved was a white box truck that may have crossed into New Hampshire after the crash.

Anyone who has any information about the crash or saw the truck should call state police at 978-475-3800.