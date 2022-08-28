Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
revere

Man, 28, Dead After Car Crashes Into Light Pole in Revere

The Lynn man's name has not been released

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

File image of police lights.
NBC Bay Area

A 28-year-old Massachusetts man has died after the car he was in slammed into a light pole in Revere, state police said.

Revere police and other emergency crews responded to the single car crash on North Shore Road around 8 a.m. Sunday.

First responders performed life-saving measures on the victim before he was taken to CHA Everett Hospital. Police said the Lynn man was pronounced dead at the hospital shortly before 8:45 a.m.

State police said they are not releasing the man's name, noting the Revere Police Department is the lead on the investigation.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Police did not say what they believe caused the fatal crash. The investigation is active and ongoing.

This article tagged under:

revereMassachusettsMassachusetts State Policefatal crashRevere Police
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us