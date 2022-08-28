Man, 28, Dead After Car Crashes Into Light Pole in Revere

A 28-year-old Massachusetts man has died after the car he was in slammed into a light pole in Revere, state police said.

Revere police and other emergency crews responded to the single car crash on North Shore Road around 8 a.m. Sunday.

First responders performed life-saving measures on the victim before he was taken to CHA Everett Hospital. Police said the Lynn man was pronounced dead at the hospital shortly before 8:45 a.m.

State police said they are not releasing the man's name, noting the Revere Police Department is the lead on the investigation.

Police did not say what they believe caused the fatal crash. The investigation is active and ongoing.