Man, 29, charged with several sexual crimes against Mass. child, authorities say

A 29-year-old Ecuadorian national was charged with several sexual crimes against a Massachusetts child, federal authorities said this week.

Enforcement and Removal Operations Boston arrested Bryam Saraguro Ramon in late July in North Dartmouth, the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said Tuesday.

STAY IN THE KNOW Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Saraguro was arrested by Massachusetts State Police on July 23 and charged with two counts of aggravated rape of a child with more than a 10-year age difference, indecent assault and battery on a person 14 or older and two counts of distributing obscene material to a minor, according to ICE.

"On July 24, ERO Boston lodged an immigration detainer against Saraguro with the Bristol County House of Correction," said ICE.

Get top local stories in Boston delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Boston's News Headlines newsletter.

Three days later, the 29-year-old was arrested at the Bristol County House of Correction, authorities said. They say he remains in ERO custody.