Man, 31, shot in the leg in Stoughton, police say

A man was shot in the leg in Stoughton, Massachusetts, on Wednesday night, according to authorities.

The incident happened at about 10 p.m. on Stagecoach Road, Stoughton police said, where they found the 31-year-old man suffering from a gunshot injury to the left leg.

The man, whose name wasn't released, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Details surrounding the shooting weren't made available.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call the Stoughton Police Department at 781-344-2424.