Man, 32, Arrested in Melrose Hammer Attack

A 32-year-old man was arrested Friday and is facing several charges following an alleged hammer attack last month at a construction site in Melrose, Massachusetts.

Melrose and Brockton police officers apprehended Jeremiah Rhodes -- whose last known address was in Plymouth -- at a home in Brockton more than a month after he allegedly attacked a co-worker with a hammer following a dispute. Rhodes is charged with assault to murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (hammer), and assault and battery.

According to the Melrose Police Department, officers responded to Essex Street just before 8 a.m. on Aug. 3 for a reported assault. While en route, police learned the suspect had fled in a black Nissan and that the victim had escaped to the Dill's Court parking lot nearby.

Police allege the suspect -- later identified as Rhodes -- attacked the victim in a stairwell at the active construction site where both were working together. Investigators say the the alleged assault occurred following a disagreement between the two.

The victim -- whose name has not been released -- suffered head injuries in the hammer attack and had to be taken to an area hospital.

Rhodes was expected to be arraigned Friday afternoon in Malden District Court. Arraignment details and attorney information were not immediately available.

This case has been investigated by Melrose detectives, along with the Middlesex District Attorney's Office, Massachusetts State Police, Stoughton Police and Brockton Police.