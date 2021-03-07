Man, 34, Killed in Bridgewater Hit-and-Run, Police Say

A man was killed shortly after midnight in an apparent hit-and-run in Bridgewater, Massachusetts, police said.

Bridgewater police responded to the intersection of Auburn and Summer streets around 12:40 a.m. Sunday after a passing motorist saw an unconscious man in the roadway.

Responding officers found the male victim, who had suffered obvious trauma, police said. The 34-year-old man was pronounced dead on scene.

Investigators have preliminarily determined the victim was struck by a motor vehicle. Officials are not identifying him at this time.

Anyone who believes they may have information about this incident, or may have observed a person or vehicle in the area around the time of the incident, is asked to contact Bridgewater police detectives at 508-697-6118 or state police investigators at 508-894-2600.

A joint investigation by the Bridgewater Police Department and Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz's office is ongoing.