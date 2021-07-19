Man, 38, Killed in Everett Forklift Incident

A man died Monday in an industrial incident at a storage facility in Everett, Massachusetts, officials announced.
Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Everett Chief of Police Steven Mazzie confirmed they are investigating the fatal incident that occurred shortly before 4 p.m. at Lineage Logistics on Commercial Street.
According to a preliminary investigation, the 38-year-old victim, whose name has not been released, was working alone on a forklift hydraulic system when the machine collapsed on him. He was pronounced dead on scene, officials said.
An investigation is active and ongoing. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is also investigating.