Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
lineage logistics

Man, 38, Killed in Everett Forklift Incident

The man was working alone on a forklift hydraulic system when the machine collapsed on him, officials said

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

generic-forklift
Getty Images

A man died Monday in an industrial incident at a storage facility in Everett, Massachusetts, officials announced.

Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Everett Chief of Police Steven Mazzie confirmed they are investigating the fatal incident that occurred shortly before 4 p.m. at Lineage Logistics on Commercial Street.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

According to a preliminary investigation, the 38-year-old victim, whose name has not been released, was working alone on a forklift hydraulic system when the machine collapsed on him. He was pronounced dead on scene, officials said.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

COVID-19 25 mins ago

Are Vaccine Mandates Necessary to Boost Vaccination Rates?

COVID-19 36 mins ago

Boston Logan Travelers Just Back From London React to UK Travel Advisory

An investigation is active and ongoing. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is also investigating.

This article tagged under:

lineage logisticsMassachusettsindustrial accident
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us