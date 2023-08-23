Barnstable

Man, 39, killed in Barnstable wreck that involved bus

A Cape Cod Regional Transit Authority bus was involved in the crash, police said

By Matt Fortin

NBC10 Boston/Stringer

A man was killed in a crash on Tuesday in the Centerville village of Barnstable, Massachusetts, which involved three vehicles, including a public transit bus, according to police.

The Barnstable Police Department said that its officers were called to Old Stage Road near Carleton Lane shortly before 5 p.m. for the crash.

One of the drivers was not breathing, and police began to give him CPR. Shortly after, rescue crews with the Centerville Osterville Marstons Mills Fire Department arrived on scene, and rushed three people to Cape Cod Hospital.

The unresponsive driver, a 39-year-old Centerville man, was pronounced dead, police said. His name has not been released.

An investigation is underway by the Barnstable Police Department Crash Reconstruction Team.

