Man, 84, Dies After Being Hit by Car While Crossing Street in Easton

A man who was critically injured by a car while crossing a street near his home in Easton, Massachusetts, Sunday has died, police said Monday.

He was identified as Michael Ginsberg, and Easton police said he was hit by the car while crossing Foundry Street on his way home about 6:45 p.m. Sunday night.

The driver, a 24-year-old from Brockton, stayed at the scene of the crash and was not facing charges as of Monday afternoon, police said.

State and local police were still investigating the crash Monday.

Ginsberg had been rushed to Good Samaritan Hospital with life-threatening injuries after the crash, near La Familia restaurant, police added.