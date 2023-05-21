Man Accused After Fatal Shooting in Mansfield

A 22-year-old is being accused by authorities after a 23-year-old man was fatally shot Saturday in Mansfield, Massachusetts, officials said.

According to the Bristol County District Attorney's Office, police responded to a home on West Church Street near Rumford Avenue after someone called 911 around 11:10 a.m. to report a shooting.

Once on scene, first responders found the victim had been shot to death. He has since been identified as Samuel P. Waters, of Mansfield.

The district attorney's office said one person is being detained in connection to the homicide.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The Bristol County District Attorney's Office announced that a man, identified as 22-year-old William O'Brien, of Manchester-By-The-Sea, will be charged at this time with carrying an illegal firearm and carrying a loaded illegal firearm.

O'Brien will be arraigned on Monday in Attleboro District Court.

Homicide detectives and local police are actively investigating, though both the district attorney's office and local police have said there is no threat to the public.

Investigators were at the Mansfield home for much of the day Saturday, taking photos inside, going in and out of the home as they searched for evidence, and crime tape was blocking off part of the road as neighbors looked on in disbelief.

"We're shocked. I mean, this doesn't happen in Mansfield," Mark Shachat said.

"I was not home, I just came back and saw a lot of police," another neighbor shared. "Surprised in this town it happened, that incident."

Alyse Carmichael says she was about to take her dogs out when she heard yelling.

"Heard a young kid kinda running down the street screaming, he was pretty upset, something about somebody got shot, we weren't really sure what was going on," she said. "It's scary but also, it can happen anywhere. Doesn't really matter where you live or what part of town. Just gotta keep your eyes out."

Other neighbors told NBC10 Boston that the shooting has them on edge, knowing it happened so close to their homes.

"Yeah I mean, I didn't think it was going to happen in Mansfield of all places," Shachat said. "You always hear about it in other towns."

An investigation into the fatal shooting is ongoing.