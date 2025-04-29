Man accused of killing 70-year-old former mother-in-law in Connecticut charged with murder

A man who is accused of attacking his 70-year-old former mother-in-law with a bat in Trumbull and killing her has been charged with murder.

Police said Ylli Shtopaku, 45, of Norwalk, attacked 70-year-old Lida Shape, with a bat when she returned home to the Ten-Trumbull apartment complex with an acquaintance on Monday.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Police responded to the apartment complex after they received several 911 calls from residents reporting that a man was attacking a woman outside the main office building near the entrance and officers found a woman who was seriously injured

Police said Shtopaku and Shape were related until a divorce in the family several years ago and they believe he targeted her.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Based on the preliminary investigation, police believe Shtopaku had confronted several women, grabbed a bat from his vehicle after a brief argument, chased the women and hit one who fell to the ground.

Shape was taken to Saint Vincent’s Medical Center with various injuries, police said.

EMS treated family members who later arrived at the scene for medical issues that were not directly relate to the initial incident, police said.

Shtopaku was charged with murder and he is being held on a $3 million bond.

Detectives are continuing to investigate and interviewing other family members and witnesses. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Trumbull Police at (203) 261-3665.