Man accused in disturbing animal cruelty case faces judge

A man from Warwick, Rhode Island, was in court Tuesday, the day after authorities made a disturbing discovery inside his home.

NBC10 Boston affiliate WJAR reports that 22-year-old Michael Diaz was arraigned in Kent County District Court on animal cruelty charges.

According to police, seven dogs were found inside his Sand Pond Road home Monday -- three were dead, and the others were in poor health, WJAR reports.

The four living dogs did not have proper food or water, according to police, and they had to be removed from the home for medical care. They're being cared for at the Warwick Animal Shelter.

One of the dead dogs was found inside a trash bag, WJAR reported, citing police, and there was a strong odor of feces, urine and decay inside the house.

Diaz is facing multiple charges, including three felony counts of unnecessary cruelty to animals resulting in death. He did not enter a plea Tuesday and was released on $5,000 personal recognizance, WJAR reports. Attorney information was not immediately available.