Man accused in fatal Waltham shooting arrested in Florida

By Matt Fortin

A 21-year-old Waltham, Massachusetts, murder suspect was arrested in Florida, months after he allegedly shot and killed another man, according to the Middlesex District Attorney's Office.

Josh Pierre was tracked down in Miramar, Florida, by law enforcement on Sept. 22, and is expected to be arraigned in Waltham District Court on Friday on two charges, including murder, prosecutors said.

Pierre is accused of fatally shooting 22-year-old Shelson Jules, also of Waltham, in the early morning hours of May 22, 2023. According to prosecutors, Pierre and some others met Jules on Lyman Street, and after some sort of exchange, Pierre allegedly shot Jules and took off.

Authorities identified Pierre as the suspect in the case in July.

Pierre was taken into custody without incident.

