Massachusetts

Man accused in series of stabbings in Mass. to face judge

Jared Ravizza has been undergoing mental evaluations, and has also been investigated in connection with a deadly stabbing in Deep River, Connecticut

By Staff Reports

Jared Ravizza in Plymouth District Court on Tuesday, May 28, 2024, to be arraigned on charges involving a stabbing at a Plymouth, Massachusetts, McDonald's.
NBC10 Boston via pool

A Massachusetts man accused of series of stabbings on the South Shore, and a murder in Connecticut, is set to face a judge Monday.

Jared Ravizza allegedly stabbed four girls at a Braintree movie theater and two workers at a Plymouth McDonald's in May.

Police chased Ravizza down to Sandwich, where he was arrested after he crashed his car.

Ravizza, who's from the Martha's Vineyard town of Chilmark, has been undergoing mental evaluations. He's also been investigated in connection with a deadly stabbing in Deep River, Connecticut.

