Man Accused of Abandoning Dog at Revere Beach Due in Court Tuesday

A man accused of abandoning his dog last month at a beach in Revere, Massachusetts, is due in court Tuesday for an animal cruelty charge.

The pit bull mix -- named "Killer" -- was found chained to an exposed steel rod at the edge of Short Beach, near the waterline, on the afternoon of Aug. 29. Had the dog not been found, he could have drowned when the tide came in, Massachusetts State Police said.

Fortunately, someone saw the 50 lb. dog and called police. Detective work and video camera footage led authorities to arrest Elias Pacheco Osario, 27 of Revere.

Massachusetts State Police

Pacheco Osario told NBC10 Boston through an interpreter that he was overwhelmed - he has a pregnant wife at home and the dog was fighting with his cat. He said his landlord wanted the dog out and that he tried to reach out to animal shelters.

“I can’t deal with this anymore. I don’t know what to do so I sent emails, called the shelter - they didn’t answer - to see if I can leave the dog there," Pacheco Osario said. "And that’s why (made) my decision of leaving it there and I left it with food. And I know I did wrong.”

The male pit bull mix was chained to an exposed steel rebar rod at the edge of the beach, which was protruding from the bottom of the ramp from Winthrop Parkway to Short Beach. There was also a large rock attached to the chain to prevent the dog from escaping, police said.

The dog is now being cared for at Ocean View Kennels in Revere.

Pacheco Osario was released on $340 cash bail. He is due to be arraigned in Chelsea District Court Tuesday.

Police say the dog was in grave danger, but the owner says there is more to the story.