Man accused of assaulting coach at children's soccer game in Northborough

Police in Northborough, Massachusetts, said Friday that they are seeking charges against a West Boylston father accused of assaulting an opposing coach at his child's soccer game.

Officers responded around 6 p.m. on Saturday, March 1, to the game at Teamworks on Otis Street for a report of a fight on the field.

After police reviewed video from the incident, the 36-year-old man was summonsed to appear in Westborough District Court on an assault and battery charge.

"The Northborough Police Department does not identify defendants who are being summonsed to court. The individual being charged will be identified once he is arraigned in Westborough District Court," the department said in a press release.

Police did not say when the man is expected to be arraigned or give any further details of what led to the fight.