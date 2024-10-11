Tewksbury

Man accused of assaulting employees during escape from Tewksbury State Hospital

Benjamin Hirtle, 27, of Hingham, was being held at Tewksbury State Hospital because his bail had been revoked on a pending charge of enticing a minor, according to police

A Massachusetts man is facing assault charges after he allegedly attacked employees and escaped from Tewksbury State Hospital, where he was being held on a criminal charge.

Benjamin Hirtle, 27, of Hingham, was at the hospital because his bail had been revoked on a pending charge of enticing a minor. Tewksbury police say that on Thursday around 9:30 a.m., Hirtle attacked two hospital employees and then fled the facility.

Police found Hirtle near Livingston Street and arrested him without further issue. He was charged with assault and battery on a public employee, escape from a penal institution/court, assault, and attempt to commit a crime to wit unarmed robbery.

Hirtle is expected to be arraigned in Lowell District Court on Friday.

Investigators noted that an emergency alert was not sent out because officers found Hirtle so quickly. The nearby John Wynn Middle School was immediately notified of the escape and students and staff were kept inside the building as a precaution until the incident was resolved, according to police.

Tewksbury
