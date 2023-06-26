Man accused of attacking tow truck driver trying to tow his car in Manchester, NH

A man is accused of attacking a tow truck driver who was trying to tow his vehicle in Manchester, New Hampshire last month.
Manchester police say the attack happened at a rear parking lot on Elm Street on May 9. The driver said he was preparing to tow a vehicle that did not have a permit when a man - later identified as 26-year-old Isaiah Rivera-Perez, came out and told him not to, then "chest bumped" him. The situation escalated, with the man allegedly punching the tow truck driver in the face.
Rivera-Perez, who was identified through surveillance footage, was arrested Saturday and charged with felony second-degree assault.
More details were not immediately available.
