Man Accused of Attempted Kidnapping in East Boston to Appear in Court

A man accused of trying to kidnap a woman in East Boston is expected to appear in court Monday.

David Korey, 21, of East Boston, was arrested Friday evening in East Boston on charges of kidnapping and assault and battery.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The victim told police she was approached by a man around 4 a.m. on Wednesday in the area of Bremen and Porter streets. He asked her for directions to the Maverick Square MBTA Station. As she began to give him directions, the man -- identified as Korey -- grabbed her by the waist and made a threatening statement, police said.

The woman was able to break away from Korey, but he allegedly continued to follow her and grabbed her a second time, preventing her from calling 911. Police said a passerby caused Korey to run away.

Police used a detailed description of the suspect and surveillance images, which showed a man wearing a GPS monitoring device, to identify Korey, officials have said.

It is unclear whether Korey has a lawyer.