Man accused of beating woman to death in Boston

A man faces a murder charge after a woman was found beaten to death in Boston earlier this month.

The woman's body was found in front of an apartment complex on Annunciation Road around 6 a.m. on May 20. The victim was identified as 21-year-old Tatyiana Flood.

Kevin Boyette, 36, of Boston, was previously arrested on assault charges in this case, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office, and he remains in custody. He now faces an upgraded murder charge.

Boyette is set to be arraigned on that charge Friday in Boston Municipal Court in Roxbury.

More details on what led up to the violence were not immediately available.