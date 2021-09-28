Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
New Hampshire

Man Accused of Break-in, Attempted Sexual Assault in Stranger's Bedroom

Police said the woman woke up around 1 a.m. on Monday and found a man she didn’t know in her room

By Staff and wire reports

Getty Images

Police in Dover, New Hampshire, are looking for a man who is accused of breaking into a woman’s apartment and trying to sexually assault her in her bedroom.

Police said the woman woke up around 1 a.m. on Monday and found a man she didn’t know in her room. She said he then climbed into her bed, and that he attempted to sexually assault her.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

He left the apartment when she told him to do so.

Police were able to identify the man as Donald Levier, 35, of Somersworth, and issued felony arrest warrants for him on burglary and attempted aggravated felonious sexual assault charges. They said he was located and arrested on Tuesday.

More New Hampshire stories

New Hampshire Sep 26

Police: Man Shot in NH Bar During Argument

New Hampshire Sep 24

Man Arrested in NH Hit-and-Run That Killed Retired Police Sgt.

This article tagged under:

New Hampshiredover
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us