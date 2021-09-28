Man Accused of Break-in, Attempted Sexual Assault in Stranger's Bedroom

Police in Dover, New Hampshire, are looking for a man who is accused of breaking into a woman’s apartment and trying to sexually assault her in her bedroom.

Police said the woman woke up around 1 a.m. on Monday and found a man she didn’t know in her room. She said he then climbed into her bed, and that he attempted to sexually assault her.

He left the apartment when she told him to do so.

Police were able to identify the man as Donald Levier, 35, of Somersworth, and issued felony arrest warrants for him on burglary and attempted aggravated felonious sexual assault charges. They said he was located and arrested on Tuesday.