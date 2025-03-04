Man accused of driving in Conn. with dog tethered to back of his vehicle

A man is accused of driving in South Windsor with a dog tethered to the back of his vehicle and has been arrested. The dog is injured, but is expected to recover.

Officers received two 911 calls on Monday around 6 p.m. One call was reportedly from a 26-year-old man from Andover stating his dog jumped out of his vehicle while he was driving and the other call was from a witness who said he saw a man driving his vehicle down Buckland Road with a dog tethered to the back.

The witness told police that he had to cut the man's vehicle off in order to get him to stop the car.

According to police, the man took the dog, described as a Grey Pitbull, to New England Veterinary Center in Windsor. Officers located the man there and took him into custody.

He is facing charges including tethering a dog to a mobile device and cruelty to animals and is due in court on Tuesday.

The dog has significant road rash to his underbelly and paws, authorities said. His injuries do not appear to be life-threatening and he is expected to make a full recovery after long-term bandage care and pain management.