Man Accused of Driving Truck Into Dedham Home Charged With OUI

The man accused of crashing his pickup truck into a Massachusetts home, pinning and injuring an elderly woman, was allegedly driving under the influence, according to police.
The crash happened shortly after 8 p.m. Sunday when a pick-up truck crashed into a house located at 119 Sprague St. in Dedham.
At the scene, officers saw the truck wedged in the house between the front door and garage. A 71-year-old woman, who was inside the home at the time, was pinned by the truck and crews used the jaws of life to extricate her.
The woman, whose name was not released, was taken to a Boston hospital with what police called non-life threatening injuries. Meanwhile, the truck’s two occupants were evaluated by medical personnel but declined treatment.
Police said the driver, who was only identified as a 24-year-old man from Dedham, was arrested and charged with OUI of liquor, operating to endanger and a marked lanes violation.
The investigation is ongoing.