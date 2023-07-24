Man accused of exposing himself to woman said he was taking pictures for his girlfriend

A man accused of exposing himself to a 22-year-old woman walking in Newton, Massachusetts, on Friday appeared in court on Monday morning.

Brendo Da Conceicao Carneiro, 25, of Leominster, put his hand up in front of NBC10 Boston’s cameras after his arraignment and declined to speak with the media before taking off from the district courthouse in Newton. He is facing two counts of open and gross lewdness.

The mother of the woman who reported the incident spoke exclusively with NBC Boston after Carneiro faced a judge.

“I am very relieved that a man who was harassing women on the street was caught,” the mother said.

Court documents state that Carneiro exposed himself and was touching himself in his car right near the woman on Friday. It happened near Woodland Road and Seminary Avenue, close to Lasell University

Carneiro told police he went to the area to do DoorDash deliveries and was taking a picture of his genitals for his girlfriend. NBC Boston reached out to DoorDash and they said Carneiro does not work for them and had never worked for the company.

There were no deliveries made to the Newton addresses he listed off to police.

“Shocked, she was totally shocked and upset, and it was awful,” the mother of the victim said.

Investigators also tied Carneiro to another incident at a gym parking lot in Watertown four days before Friday’s, where another woman said she saw a man masturbating in a car and looking at her.

Carneiro told police he pulls into the parking lot in between DoorDash deliveries.

Carneiro is expected back in court on August 28.