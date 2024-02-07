car crash

Man accused of hitting Yarmouth officer with vehicle will be charged

It wasn't immediately clear what led to the crash on the highway near Rosemary Lane, but police said the officer was working on a traffic detail and wearing high-visibility clothing

By Staff Reports and Asher Klein

A driver who hit a police officer with a vehicle in Yarmouth, Massachusetts, this week is being charged, according to authorities.

The incident happened Tuesday morning on Route 28 near Rosemary Lane, Yarmouth police said.

The man, 76, was charged with failure to stay in marked lanes and negligent operation. His name wasn't released.

The man's license was suspended for immediate threat, police said.

The officer was alert when he was taken to a hospital in the Boston area, according to police. The driver stayed at the scene.

It wasn't immediately clear what led to the crash, but police said the officer was working on a traffic detail and wearing high-visibility clothing. 

The officer suffered multiple fractures in one of his ribs and a hip, according to police.

Yarmouth police were investigating what happened with the help of regional investigators.

