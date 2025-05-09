Crime and Courts

Man accused of kidnapping ex-girlfriend in Rhode Island taken into custody in Connecticut

A man who is accused of kidnapping his ex-girlfriend in Providence, Rhode Island was taken into custody in Madison on Thursday.

Providence police said officers responded to Crimea Street in Providence at 12:13 a.m. Thursday after getting reports of a person with a gun and a witness told them that a man threatened his ex-girlfriend with a gun, forcibly took her and fled in a 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Connecticut State Police said Troop F in Westbrook issued a be on the lookout broadcast around 1:55 a.m. after receiving the information and law enforcement were told to be on the lookout for a gray Jeep with Rhode Island license plates.

Dispatch then alerted troopers that the vehicle was pinging in the Madison area.

Around 1:57 a.m., a trooper found the Jeep stopped at the Madison rest area along Interstate 95 South with a man and a woman in the vehicle.

Police identified the driver as a 23-year-old Providence, Rhode Island man and detained him, according to police.

Connecticut state police said they determined that the woman was the victim in the Providence incident as well.

The suspect told Connecticut State Police that there was a gun in a bag on the floor behind the front passenger and troopers found a loaded 9mm handgun, according to state police.

The victim told state police that she was aware a firearm was inside the vehicle but was not certain of where it was.

Connecticut state police said they let the Providence Police Department know the suspect was in custody.

The suspect did not have a valid permit to possess a firearm, according to state police, and he was charged with carrying a pistol without a permit and illegal possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle.

He was initially held on a $5,000 bond, then Providence police obtained an extraditable felony arrest warrant for him and he was charged as fugitive from justice as well.

The suspect was then held on a $250,000 bond.

Providence police said he will face charges there once he is extradited.

