Man Accused of Kidnapping, Raping Woman at Boston Hotel

A Boston man is accused of kidnapping a woman, holding her in a Boston hotel and raping her, at one point forcing her to call her ex-boyfriend to ask for money, the Suffolk County District Attorney said.

The man, identified as 49-year-old Herbert Jones, was charged with kidnapping, aggravated rape, assault, battery and threats, according to police.

According to the DA's office, police received a 911 call from a man that said his ex-girlfriend was in danger at the Doubletree Hotel on Washington Street.

Authorities said they found the victim visibly upset and she said she had been held against her will by Jones and forced to request money from her ex-boyfriend.

The victim also said she was forced by Jones to have sex and he had hit her several times, according to authorities.

She was transported to a local hospital.

Jones is scheduled to return to court on February 17 for a probable cause hearing.

Resources for victims of sexual assault are available through the National Sexual Violence Resources Center and the National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 800-656-4673, and Massachusetts provides this list of statewide and resources for sexual assault survivors.