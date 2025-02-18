Man accused of killing 2-year-old son, 19-year-old girlfriend in Connecticut due in court Tuesday

A man accused of killing his 2-and-a-half-year-old son and his 19-year-old girlfriend in West Haven over the weekend has been released from the hospital and he is due in court on Tuesday.

Police found the little boy and the young woman around 9 p.m. Saturday when they responded to several 911 calls from people who said they heard screaming and yelling coming from an apartment in the 400 block of Meloy Road.

Police have identified the suspect as 26-year-old Jevon Tyrese Fletcher, of New Haven.

They said he is suspected of stabbing his 19-year-old girlfriend and his son several times, then jumping out of the second-floor window.

Fletcher was released from the hospital early Tuesday morning and he has been charged with two counts of murder, two counts of murder with special circumstance and risk of injury.

He was held on $3 million bond and will be arraigned at Milford Superior Court this morning.