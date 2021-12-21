Man Accused of Killing Estranged Wife in Chelsea Appears in Court Days Later

After over a week in the hospital, a man suspected of stabbing his estranged wife to death at an apartment in Chelsea, Massachusetts, has faced murder and assault charges, prosecutors said Tuesday.

Mario Alberto Mira Lopera, 48, was accused of killing Paula Andrea Ortiz Ramirez, also 48, in the apartment on Stockton, prosecutors have said.

While he remains hospitalized, Mira was cleared by doctors Monday to be arraigned, which took place in a court hearing Tuesday, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office.

Ortiz was found dead having been stabbed and slashed multiple times, while Mira was also found injured in the apartment and rushed to the hospital for surgery.

A judge ordered Mira be held without bail, prosecutors said.

Ortiz and Mira pair have children.

"The evidence indicates that Ms. Ortiz’s life was taken in a violent domestic attack. This is a tragedy as children are now left without a mother and have a father who will be charged with her murder if he survives," District Attorney Rachael Rollins said in a statement last week.

Officials are investigating the woman's death as a homicide.

Authorities haven't said how they believe Mira was injured.

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE HELP: Massachusetts provides this list of national, statewide and local resources for victims of domestic violence. The National Domestic Violence Hotline is 1-800-799-7233. Anyone who is in immediate danger or knows someone who is is urged to call 911.