Man Accused of Lewd Acts During Flight Between Newark and Boston

The suspect is accused of masturbating and showing his penis to a female passenger who was sitting next to him

By Thea DiGiammerino

A Florida man will face federal charges after allegedly masturbating in front of another passenger and touching her thigh during a flight from Newark to Boston on Friday.

Donald Edward Robinson, 76, of Bonita Springs, Fla. was charged with one count of lewd, incident and obscene acts while in the special aircraft jurisdiction, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. He is accused of masturbating and showing his penis to a female passenger who was sitting next to him. He is also accused of touching the victim's thigh without her consent.

The victim recorded video during the incident, prosecutors said, and reported it to another passenger by showing a message on her phone that read, "Hi, this man assaulted me and touched my leg and is masturbating."

Authorities said the victim approached a flight attendant at the end of the flight to report everything, but could not point out Robinson as all the passengers were leaving. Prosecutors said security footage shows Robinson looking back in the direction he came multiple times as he headed toward the baggage area.

He was arrested Sunday morning at Logan International Airport.

Robinson faces up to 90 days in prison, up to one year of supervised release and up to a $5,000 fine if convicted of the charges. His court date is not yet set and it was not immediately clear if had an attorney.

