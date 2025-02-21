Beverly

Man accused of peeing ‘all over' bar in Beverly

Beverly police say the suspect pictured above peed “all over” a local bar instead of using the restroom.
Beverly Police Department

Police in Beverly, Massachusetts, are searching for a man accused of peeing "all over" a local bar instead of using the restroom.

"The other night, someone decided to turn a local drinking establishment into their personal bathroom, peeing all over the bar instead of using the restroom like a normal human being," police said in a Facebook post. "Not only is this disgusting, but it's also incredibly disrespectful to the staff and patrons."

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Investigators released a surveillance photo of the suspect and urged him to come forward and take responsibility.

Asked anyone with information to contact police.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

"Let’s keep our local establishments a place for good times, not biohazard cleanups," police said.

Police did not name the business where the incident took place or provide a specific date.

More Massachusetts news

Logan Airport 3 hours ago

Pilot arrested at Logan Airport faces sexual exploitation charge out of NC

Plymouth 17 hours ago

‘We've dropped the ball': Response to Plymouth bird deaths sparks frustration

This article tagged under:

Beverly
Newsletters Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us