Man accused of peeing ‘all over' bar in Beverly

Police in Beverly, Massachusetts, are searching for a man accused of peeing "all over" a local bar instead of using the restroom.

"The other night, someone decided to turn a local drinking establishment into their personal bathroom, peeing all over the bar instead of using the restroom like a normal human being," police said in a Facebook post. "Not only is this disgusting, but it's also incredibly disrespectful to the staff and patrons."

Investigators released a surveillance photo of the suspect and urged him to come forward and take responsibility.

Asked anyone with information to contact police.

"Let’s keep our local establishments a place for good times, not biohazard cleanups," police said.

Police did not name the business where the incident took place or provide a specific date.