Attleboro Man Accused of Robbing, Assaulting Elderly Woman Who Later Died in House Fire

A man has been arrested for allegedly robbing and assaulting an elderly woman in Attleboro, Massachusetts, who later died in a house fire in November, prosecutors in Bristol County announced Tuesday.

Adam Rollins, 42, of Attleboro, was arrested Sunday in Weymouth, according to the Bristol County District Attorney's Office. He is expected to be arraigned Tuesday on a burglary with assault charge.

The arrest followed a months-long investigation.

On Nov. 18, an 80-year-old woman was killed in a fire at a home on Division Street in Attleboro, according to Bristol County authorities. Judith Henriques was also the victim of the burglary with assault, they noted.

The woman was found by firefighters in the home after they put out the fire. The cause and manner of her death are still pending with the state medical examiner office.

Rollins was expected to be in court at 2 p.m. Tuesday. More information about the case is likely to be revealed during the arraignment.