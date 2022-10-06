Man Accused of Showing Up at Amazon Work Site With Shotgun Expected in Court

A Peabody, Massachusetts man is expected in court Thursday after allegedly bringing a shotgun and ammunition to an Amazon constriction site on Squire Road in Revere Wednesday morning.

Revere police recovered a shotgun and ammunition after employees of the construction site — where a new Amazon distribution center is being built — alerted police that an armed man was on the property.

Police responded quickly and were able to locate and arrest 41-year-old Matthew White of Peabody.

They say White is or was affiliated with the construction project. However, Investigators have not said whether White made any threats to anyone directly, or about anything specific.

He is now facing four firearms charges, and police say he was not licensed to carry that firearm.

Revere Police Chief David Callahan says he’s grateful this situation was taken care of without anyone being injured, thanks to some quick-thinking employees at the construction site.

"They had some information that was reported by employees down at the site and they were directed to this individual and located him on the property and he had in his possession in his vehicle a 12-gauge shotgun with some ammunition," Chief Callahan said. "The police learned that Mr. White was affiliated with the Amazon construction project at that site in Revere."

White is expected to be arraigned at Chelsea District Court at some point Thursday.